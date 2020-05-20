Pavlovsk Small Missile Ship to Be Laid in Summer 2020 - Russian Pacific Fleet Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Project 22800 (Karakurt) small missile ship Pavlovsk, to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, will be laid at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the summer of 2020, Russian Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Avakyants said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Three small missile ships of the Karakurt project - Udomlya, Rzhev and Ussuriysk - are at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant to various degrees of readiness," Avakyants said.

"They are also carriers of the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system. Another such vessel, the Pavlovsk small missile ship, will be laid in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the summer," the commander said.