UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pavlovsk Small Missile Ship To Be Laid In Summer 2020 - Russian Pacific Fleet Commander

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

Pavlovsk Small Missile Ship to Be Laid in Summer 2020 - Russian Pacific Fleet Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Project 22800 (Karakurt) small missile ship Pavlovsk, to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, will be laid at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the summer of 2020, Russian Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Avakyants said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Three small missile ships of the Karakurt project - Udomlya, Rzhev and Ussuriysk - are at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant to various degrees of readiness," Avakyants said.

"They are also carriers of the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system. Another such vessel, the Pavlovsk small missile ship, will be laid in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the summer," the commander said.

Related Topics

Russia Rzhev Ussuriysk 2020

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

3 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.