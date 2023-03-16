Pay Deal Between Government, Healthcare Unions May Put End to Months of Strikes - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK government and healthcare trade unions have reached a deal on pay rise, which could put an end to months of strikes of nurses and ambulance workers across the country, UK's i newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Earlier in the day, The Independent reported that UK ambulance workers suspended strikes initially scheduled to take place next week after receiving a pay offer from the government, with striking unions having until 14:00 GMT on Thursday to accept the offer.

Unions of the National Health Service (NHS) and representatives of the UK government reached a "tentative" deal involving a revised pay offer for 2023-2024 financial year, which goes beyond a pay rise of 3.5% proposed earlier by the government, according to the daily.

Strikes could be officially called off once hundreds of thousands of members of leading NHS unions, including Royal College of Nursing, Unite and Unison agree to the government offer, according to the report.

The deal has marked a "breakthrough" after months of mass strikes across the UK and a "victory" of the unions in their struggle for pay increase, the newspaper added.

For months, the UK's NHS has suffered from a severe shortage of health care workers. More and more people have been leaving the profession amid excessive workloads, rising prices and a lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Thousands of UK ambulance workers staged many protests during the winter, demanding higher wages amid surging inflation in the country. The UK government has formally asked for help from the military to keep medical facilities running during the strikes. Other health care workers, including nurses, physical rehabilitation specialists, paramedics and their assistants also joined the strikes.