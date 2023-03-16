UrduPoint.com

Pay Deal Between Government, Healthcare Unions May Put End To Months Of Strikes - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Pay Deal Between Government, Healthcare Unions May Put End to Months of Strikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK government and healthcare trade unions have reached a deal on pay rise, which could put an end to months of strikes of nurses and ambulance workers across the country, UK's i newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Earlier in the day, The Independent reported that UK ambulance workers suspended strikes initially scheduled to take place next week after receiving a pay offer from the government, with striking unions having until 14:00 GMT on Thursday to accept the offer.

Unions of the National Health Service (NHS) and representatives of the UK government reached a "tentative" deal involving a revised pay offer for 2023-2024 financial year, which goes beyond a pay rise of 3.5% proposed earlier by the government, according to the daily.

Strikes could be officially called off once hundreds of thousands of members of leading NHS unions, including Royal College of Nursing, Unite and Unison agree to the government offer, according to the report.

The deal has marked a "breakthrough" after months of mass strikes across the UK and a "victory" of the unions in their struggle for pay increase, the newspaper added.

For months, the UK's NHS has suffered from a severe shortage of health care workers. More and more people have been leaving the profession amid excessive workloads, rising prices and a lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Thousands of UK ambulance workers staged many protests during the winter, demanding higher wages amid surging inflation in the country. The UK government has formally asked for help from the military to keep medical facilities running during the strikes. Other health care workers, including nurses, physical rehabilitation specialists, paramedics and their assistants also joined the strikes.

Related Topics

Shortage United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Secretary of Supreme Nation ..

UAE President receives Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran

10 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital ..

Russia Ready to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital - Ambassador

18 minutes ago
 Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, In ..

Serbian President Vows to Further Boost Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation With ..

18 minutes ago
 Libya's Oil Minister Says US' NOPEC Bill Will Dest ..

Libya's Oil Minister Says US' NOPEC Bill Will Destabilize Oil Markets If Adopted

11 minutes ago
 India Considers Grain Deal Useful for Food Securit ..

India Considers Grain Deal Useful for Food Security of Developing World - Foreig ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin Urges Russian Business to Invest in Construc ..

Putin Urges Russian Business to Invest in Construction of North-South Project

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.