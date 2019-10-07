UrduPoint.com
Pay Raise For President, Prime Minister, Prosecutor General Planned Indexation - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:11 PM

The increase in the salaries of the Russian president, prime minister, head of the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor general from October is a scheduled move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The increase in the salaries of the Russian president, prime minister, head of the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor general from October is a scheduled move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, planned indexation," Peskov said in response to a relevant question.

In accordance with the presidential decree, from October 1, 2019, the salaries paid to President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have been increased by 4.3 percent. By other decrees, Putin raised the salaries of Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Yury Chaika by 4.3 percent as well. According to the documents, the government was instructed to provide funding for these costs.

