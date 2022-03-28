Paying for Russian gas in rubles is 'unacceptable', says G7

Paying for Russian gas in rubles would be unacceptable, G7 countries reiterated on Monday, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying the demand showed President Vladimir Putin's back was "against the wall".

"All G7 (energy) ministers agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of the existing agreements," said Habeck, whose country holds the presidency of the Group of Seven most industrialised nations.

"Payment in rubles is not acceptable and... we call on the companies concerned not to comply with Putin's demand."Putin announced last week that Russia would only accept payments in rubles for natural gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which includes all of the European Union.

The move comes as Moscow struggles to prop up its economy in the face of debilitating sanctions imposed by the West over his invasion of Ukraine.