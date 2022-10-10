UrduPoint.com

PCFC Takes Part In “Gitex Global 2022” With Numerous Creative Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 01:36 PM

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is participating in the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022, which runs today at the Dubai World Trade Center (10-14 October 2022), with a number of creative projects and initiatives

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 OCT, 2022) The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is participating in the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022, which runs today at the Dubai World Trade Center (10-14 October 2022), with a number of creative projects and initiatives.

Through its pavilion at the grand exhibition, the Corporation will shed light on its latest innovative digital solutions that keep pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence. PCFC will be displaying its latest smart service platforms, digital cloud infrastructure and others, which contribute to enhancing the corporation’s competitiveness and achieve its vision of being a sustainable global leader.

The grand technology exhibition will be an opportunity for PCFC to build new partnerships in customs technological systems and advanced logistic services.

This year’s PCFC participation runs under the slogan “Driving the Economy through Innovation”, whhich sums up its vision towards a digital life and knowledge based economy, and its strategy to boost national sustainable development.

PCFC will take part in the exhibition with new innovative projects including the Smart Inspection Initiative, where a live inspection to a watercraft using modern technologies will take place, as well as a display of the country’s first of its kind water balance analysis technology in ships. Dubai Customs will take part in the event with a number of new projects including Siyaj Buggy, Self-Audit Initiative, Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone, E-Platform for the Authorized Economic Operator, and Smart Bag.

“Gitex Global is an ideal platform for PCFC to showcase its latest innovations and digital initiatives that keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” said H.

E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “This is why it is important for us to participate in this global event every year as we believe future services, infrastructure, and sectors will rely heavily on these advanced products and services. This is part of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which aims to turn the UAE into the best country worldwide. In this exhibition, we are shedding more light on creative solutions that will serve the global trade activity and supply chains supporting Dubai’s role as a strategic trade hub, and helping the emirate achieve its AED2 trillion milestone in trade value following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

On his part, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “Gitex Global is a very important platform to attract and showcase global latest trends in smart systems and procedure automation solutions. Dubai Customs is an active part of this, as we embark always in coming up with creative ideas to develop new projects that provide a better experience for our stakeholders. Dubai Customs is among the first government departments to provide its services online as part of its digital transformation journey.

It is expected that the digital projects displayed in PCFC’s pavilion will attract the audience of the exhibition who will be privileged to see the live shows of the creative services and initiatives.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister World Technology Water UAE Dubai Rashid Hub October Event Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

15 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

30 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.