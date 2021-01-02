(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :PTI's member MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said PDM's attempt to destabilize incumbent government met failure as each party of the alliance was seeking to fulfill only it's personal interest.

While talking to a delegation led by chairman Punjab Lawyers Front Rana Amjad Ali Amjad on Saturday,he hailed the past role of his father, Champion of Democracy Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan as the latter had always formed alliances based on single point agenda,adding that he used to proceed with that agenda to strengthen democracy in the country.

He said categorically that opposition could not impress people through any propaganda,adding that the government was determined to implement it electoral agenda and promises made during the past general election.

He re-assured that nobody would get able to seek NRO from the government to protect its vested interest.

Mansoor Khan termed running of any agitation movement during current intense wave of cold coupled with coronavirus pandemic would be tantamount to playing with lives of masses. He also expressed concern over increasing number of deaths due to corona across the country.

He appealed opposition parties to heed over its on- going movement carried out without solid reason or purpose. Since it would bring forth no positive results rather destabilize the economy which the government was vying hard to maintain it, he remarked.

Malik Nazeer Sandila. Waqas Hamayon Khan, Muneer Hussain Khan, Rana Sohail Farzand and Rana Wajid Ali advocate were present on the occasion.