PDVSA Pipeline Bursts in Northeast Venezuela After Alleged Attack -Presidential Commission

BUENOS-AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) AIRES, January 12 (Sputnik) - A pipeline of the Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in the country's northeast has been attacked and exploded as a result, the presidential commission to restructure the oil industry said on Wednesday.

"The commission informs (the public) about a new criminal sabotage against Venezuela's oil industry. It concerns the pipeline explosion, which was provoked on January 11 in the Anzoategui State, (the pipeline) supplies fuel to the eastern states," the commission said as quoted by the country's state-owned broadcaster Venezolana de Television.

The commission said that these actions were committed by "far-right forces under the protection of North American imperialism," which try to undermine the Venezuelan government's efforts to form a new system of oil production, distribution and sale.

The commission added that specialists are currently working on site to prevent disruptions in the oil supply chain.