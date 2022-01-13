UrduPoint.com

PDVSA Pipeline Bursts In Northeast Venezuela After Alleged Attack -Presidential Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 01:20 AM

PDVSA Pipeline Bursts in Northeast Venezuela After Alleged Attack -Presidential Commission

BUENOS-AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) AIRES, January 12 (Sputnik) - A pipeline of the Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in the country's northeast has been attacked and exploded as a result, the presidential commission to restructure the oil industry said on Wednesday.

"The commission informs (the public) about a new criminal sabotage against Venezuela's oil industry. It concerns the pipeline explosion, which was provoked on January 11 in the Anzoategui State, (the pipeline) supplies fuel to the eastern states," the commission said as quoted by the country's state-owned broadcaster Venezolana de Television.

The commission said that these actions were committed by "far-right forces under the protection of North American imperialism," which try to undermine the Venezuelan government's efforts to form a new system of oil production, distribution and sale.

The commission added that specialists are currently working on site to prevent disruptions in the oil supply chain.

Related Topics

Company Oil Sale Venezuela SITE Turkish Lira January Criminals TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

43 minutes ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

43 minutes ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

43 minutes ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

43 minutes ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

53 minutes ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.