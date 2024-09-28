Open Menu

PEA Honors Exceptional Achievements At Academic Excellence Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PEA honors exceptional achievements at academic excellence awards

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Education academy (PEA) hosted its Academic Excellence Award Ceremony at the Oud Metha auditorium in Dubai to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of exceptional students and teachers.

In his keynote speech, the Chief Guest, Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad, praised the academic achievements of the students and teachers, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping future leaders, according to a press release received here.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning students and high-performing teachers, commending their dedication and hard work. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of families, friends, and faculty members in the success of the students.

During his address, the Consul General emphasized that the achievements recognized were only the beginning of a journey filled with limitless potential.

He encouraged the students to continue pursuing knowledge in a rapidly evolving world, driven by technological advances. He urged them to remain curious, keep learning, and become change-makers for a better future.

Hussain also underscored the value of education, stating that it equips individuals with the tools to create a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world. He reminded the students that true success is not only measured by personal accomplishments but also by the positive impact one has on others.

The event also featured an engaging cultural segment, where young school children performed on national songs of Pakistan.

The Consul General congratulated Muhammad Rashid Ashraf, Chairman of ETC Group, Hasan Hukal, Chairman of the PEA’s Cultural board, Madam Shamaela Ahmad Principal, and the entire management of PEA for arranging the event for acknowledgment of hardworking teachers and students.

More Stories From World