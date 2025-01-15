Open Menu

Peace At Last For Palestinians As Hamas-Israel Reach Ceasefire Agreement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM

An official announcement is expected soon, the Israeli media report

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement on Wednesday approved a ceasefire agreement with Israel mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

According to the Israeli website Times of Israel, Palestinian and Israeli officials stated that Hamas has agreed to halt the Gaza conflict and release Israeli captives. However, Hamas has not yet formalized the agreement in writing.

The Israeli media reports said that the officials from both sides have reached a consensus, and an official announcement of the agreement is expected soon.

Earlier, international news agencies, citing Palestinian sources, reported that Hamas had given verbal approval for the agreement but had not yet provided written confirmation regarding the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that they have not yet received a response from Hamas.

The Israeli officials informed the media that the progress was made in the negotiations held in Doha for the release of captives.

Gaza-based Hamas leaders approved the terms, and both parties are expected to officially sign the agreement soon.

The reports suggested that the Israeli ministers are preparing for a potential vote to ratify the agreement, though no cabinet meeting has been convened so far.

The sources revealed that Hamas leadership also held a meeting to discuss various issues, including demands for detailed plans for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, the details of the Gaza ceasefire agreement emerged following the Doha talks, with both sides agreeing to a three-phase plan.

According to the media reports, the agreement stipulated that Hamas would release three Israeli captives on the first day, followed by the release of four more the next week. In total, 34 Israeli captives would be freed.

In response, Israel would also release Palestinian prisoners including 1,000 individuals listed by Hamas, 190 of whom have been detained for over 15 years.

