Peace In Afghanistan Impossible Without Recognition Of Taliban - Presidential Candidate

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

The peace process in Afghanistan cannot be advanced without the recognition of the Taliban movement as a political party, presidential candidate Sayed Noorullah Jalili told Sputnik, adding that, if elected, his government would be open to considering reconciliation with the Taliban if the latter commits to peace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The peace process in Afghanistan cannot be advanced without the recognition of the Taliban movement as a political party, presidential candidate Sayed Noorullah Jalili told Sputnik, adding that, if elected, his government would be open to considering reconciliation with the Taliban if the latter commits to peace.

The presidential election in Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

"Peace needs analysis, it needs to be resolved piece by piece, and so does the whole resolution process. There are three [parties] in the war: the Afghan government, foreign forces, and the Taliban, so for peace to be achieved it must be recognized by the Taliban and the [Afghan] officials. Unless the Taliban are recognized, there will not be peace; we will recognize the Taliban," Jalili, who is an independent candidate, said.

When asked to comment on the Taliban insurgency, the candidate said that he could relate to where the movement was coming from but condemned their fighting methods, specifically their terrorist attacks.

"If the Taliban guarantee the end of the war and ensure peace, and assures me the situation, I am ready to accept anything with the Taliban," he added.

The Taliban have been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops almost two decades ago.

The movement was known to have provided al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organizations with safe haven in Afghanistan. Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the matter is in a deadlock.

The Taliban have been engaged in peace talks with the United States, but the latest round ended with nothing achieved. While Washington has offered to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban refraining from collaborating with terrorists and entering consultations with the Afghan government, the radical movement has insisted that intra-Afgan talks are an internal issue.

With peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have been continuously terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence, such as abduction, rapes, bombings and the like. Having conducted a number of deadly attacks since early September that specifically targeted the presidential election, the movement has pledged to disrupt election day itself. In response, the government launched special operations to eliminate security threats in areas where polling places will be located.

