Peace In Afghanistan Means Regional Stability - Security Adviser

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:22 PM

Peace in Afghanistan Means Regional Stability - Security Adviser

Afghanistan's national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that peace in Afghanistan would lead to regional stability

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Afghanistan's national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that peace in Afghanistan would lead to regional stability.

"Our commitment for peace is as strong as our resolve to defend our population against security threats. We released Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture.

Peace in Afghanistan is peace in the region," he was quoted as saying by his press office.

Mohib made the remark during a visit to Turkmenistan, where he met with Foreign Minister Rashid Meradow and his Turkmen counterpart, Yaylim Berdiyev.

The visit comes as the country is struggling to end the almost two-decade war, which has claimed thousands of lives.

