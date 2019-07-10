UrduPoint.com
Peace In Donbas Impossible To Achieve Without Russia's Involvement - Medvedchuk

Peace in Donbas Impossible to Achieve Without Russia's Involvement - Medvedchuk

Without cooperation with Russia, it is impossible to radically change the economic course of Ukraine, to achieve peace in Donbas, Ukrainian politician, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said Wednesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Without cooperation with Russia, it is impossible to radically change the economic course of Ukraine, to achieve peace in Donbas, Ukrainian politician, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said Wednesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev.

"We are firmly convinced that it is impossible to do this without participation, without cooperation, without pragmatic economic relations with the Russian Federation," Medvedchuk said.

He said Ukraine was tired of aggression, which was imposed on it by the previous leadership, and added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not hurrying to restore relations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics or with Russia.

More Stories From World

