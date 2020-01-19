(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Peace in Libya requires a ceasefire and a stop to "aggressive stance" of Libyan National Army chief, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have put a lot of effort into convincing [Government of National Accord's Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj to arrive in Moscow and do everything possible. As a result, the Government of the National Accord signed the [ceasefire] agreement even though not all of their expectations were met.

But Haftar did not sign the agreement, which shows that he is not in favor of the peace process but rather in favor of the military solution," Erdogan said ahead of the international summit on Libya in Berlin.

"In order for Libya to have peace and calm, the conference in Berlin needs to ensure ceasefire and a political solution to the issue. It is necessary to put a stop to the aggressive stance of Haftar," Erdogan said.