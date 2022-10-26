Peace in Taiwan Depends on Countering Separatism, Foreign Interference - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait can only be ensured by countering interference of foreign states in China's internal affairs and containing separatist forces that promote Taiwan's independence, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, said on Wednesday.

On October 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China that Beijing would seek peaceful reunification with the island with good faith but refrained from promising to refrain from the use of force.

"A peaceful and stable situation in the Taiwan Strait can only be ensured by resolute opposition to foreign interference and deterrence of separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence," Ma told a press briefing.

The current tensions in the Taiwan Strait are caused by the fact that the island's leadership clings to the separatist position and is in league with foreign forces with a view to committing provocations against Beijing, the Chinese diplomat said.

He added that foreign forces were trying to "play the Taiwan card" as a means to control China.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.