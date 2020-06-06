Peace Initiative for Libya Envisages Ceasefire Beginning on Monday - Egyptian President

The new peace initiative for Libya envisages ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday following his talks with Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, and head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in the Egyptian capital

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The new peace initiative for Libya envisages ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Saturday following his talks with Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, and head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in the Egyptian capital.

"Our meeting resulted in an agreement on Cairo's support for the intra-Libyan ceasefire initiative starting at 06:00 a.m. on June 8, 2020," Sisi said.

According to the leader, the initiative calls for respect for all international efforts, the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and the disarmament of groups.

Sisi also warned against considering a military solution to the crisis in the country.