Peace Needed Now More Than Ever as World Faces Devastation - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that peace is needed now more than ever given the devastation brought about by war and conflict that the world faces.

"Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty and hunger and are driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around," Guterres said.

The Secretary-General called on the international community to hold firm to the "common faith that unites the human family."

Guterres has recently been criticized amid a leak of US classified documents that he has been siding with Russia. The United Nations said Guterres would not be surprised that he may have been spied on.

Guterres is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the United Nations at the end of April as soon as the US government issues the required visas for him and his delegation.