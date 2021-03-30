UrduPoint.com
Peace Needed Within, Around Afghanistan To Ensure Durable Settlement - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

It is necessary to reach peace both within and around Afghanistan to ensure durable settlement in the conflict-torn Central Asian country, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) It is necessary to reach peace both within and around Afghanistan to ensure durable settlement in the conflict-torn Central Asian country, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

"For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine 'double peace,' that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country," Jaishankar said during his address at the ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial conference in Dushanbe.

The minister recalled that India had always supported all the efforts to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, including intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha attended by Indian representatives.

"If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution," the top diplomat added.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process, held annually since 2011, gathers Afghanistan's neighbors and other regional powers and is aimed at stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan through cooperation with Kabul.

