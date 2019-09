Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on Table - Afghan Security Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Afghan government's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul's goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday.

"In February 2018, [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani extended an unconditional offer of peace to the Taliban, one that still stands today," Mohib, who leads the Afghan delegation at the UN General Assembly, said in his address at the General Debate.

"Our mission now is to bring peace that can end the suffering of all Afghans," he added.

However, Mohib warned that the Afghan people will fight against the Taliban until the end if the movement rejects the peace offer.

"To the Taliban and their foreign sponsors, hear this now, a message from the Afghan people: join us in peace or we will continue to fight ... this is a fight we can win," he stressed.

Mohib thanked the international community for fighting terrorism in Afghanistan and called this battle a joint responsibility and a joint struggle.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, continues to be split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.