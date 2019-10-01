UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace Offer To Taliban Remains On Table - Afghan Security Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on Table - Afghan Security Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Afghan government's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul's goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday.

"In February 2018, [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani extended an unconditional offer of peace to the Taliban, one that still stands today," Mohib, who leads the Afghan delegation at the UN General Assembly, said in his address at the General Debate.

"Our mission now is to bring peace that can end the suffering of all Afghans," he added.

However, Mohib warned that the Afghan people will fight against the Taliban until the end if the movement rejects the peace offer.

"To the Taliban and their foreign sponsors, hear this now, a message from the Afghan people: join us in peace or we will continue to fight ... this is a fight we can win," he stressed.

Mohib thanked the international community for fighting terrorism in Afghanistan and called this battle a joint responsibility and a joint struggle.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, continues to be split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia Split February 2018 Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

21 minutes ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

26 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

36 minutes ago

AED37.8 billion spent on social development and be ..

36 minutes ago

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

51 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.