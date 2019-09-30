UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace Offer To Taliban Remains On The Table - Afghan Security Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:38 PM

Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on the Table - Afghan Security Chief

The Afghan government's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul'sd goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Afghan government's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul'sd goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday.

"In February 2018, [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani extended an unconditional offer of peace to the Taliban, one that still stands today," Mohib, who leads the Afghan delegation at the UN General Assembly, said in his address at general debate.

"Our mission now is to bring peace that can end the suffering of all Afghans," he added

However, Mohib warned that the Afghan people will fight against the Taliban until the end if the movement rejects the peace offer.

"To the Taliban and their foreign sponsors, hear this now, a message from the Afghan people: join us in peace or we will continue to fight ... this is a fight we can win," he stressed.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations February 2018 Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

Syrian President Vows to Bolster Ties With Abkhazi ..

2 minutes ago

Major Indian Gold Refinery Sovereign Metals Intere ..

2 minutes ago

PCMA for uniform sales tax for local manufacturers ..

2 minutes ago

Undergraduate program needs more attention: Chairm ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Giant Novatek Says Signed Deal Loca ..

8 minutes ago

Belarus Has Not Informed Russia of Plans to Cut Oi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.