Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on the Table - Afghan Security Chief

The Afghan government's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul'sd goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Afghan government 's offer of peace to the Taliban remains on the table as Kabul 'sd goal is to end the suffering of all Afghans, Afghanistan 's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Monday.

"In February 2018, [Afghan] President Ashraf Ghani extended an unconditional offer of peace to the Taliban, one that still stands today," Mohib, who leads the Afghan delegation at the UN General Assembly, said in his address at general debate.

"Our mission now is to bring peace that can end the suffering of all Afghans," he added

However, Mohib warned that the Afghan people will fight against the Taliban until the end if the movement rejects the peace offer.

"To the Taliban and their foreign sponsors, hear this now, a message from the Afghan people: join us in peace or we will continue to fight ... this is a fight we can win," he stressed.