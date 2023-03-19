(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) A peace demonstration is taking place in Washington on Saturday as people are protesting against US's military support for Ukraine and its aggressive actions against numerous countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

People have gathered in the city center, carrying coffins wrapped in the flags of the countries where the US has sent its troops in the past 20 years. Protesters are also holding banners that read: "Feed the People, Not the Pentagon," "Fund People's Needs, Not the War Machine," "Disband NATO."

Participants of the demonstration are demanding that the US stop sending money and weapons to fuel the Ukraine conflict, end "militarism and sanctions," including the ones imposed against Syria, and avoid escalation in relations with China, among other things.

The organizers stated that the protest aimed to warn people of the threat of a "global war," while also raising public awareness of "the human and financial toll of US militarism at home and abroad." The protest coincided with the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, the organizers added.

The US has been one of the most active military supporters of Ukraine since the start of Moscow's military operation there in February 2022. Over the past year, Washington has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than $50 billion, excluding other types of assistance worth tens of billions of Dollars.