Peace Research Institute Dubs China 2nd Largest Arms Seller

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A recent analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has named China the world's second-largest arms seller after the United States, according to a statement published on Monday.

The institute arrived at this conclusion after identifying the value of arms sales made by four major Chinese arms companies between 2015 and 2017 reliable estimates of the Chinese arms sales were previously unavailable due to a lack of transparency.

"New research from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) suggests that China is the second-largest arms producer in the world, behind the United States but ahead of Russia.

This research represents the most comprehensive picture of Chinese companies' weapons production to date," the SIPRI said.

Unlike other weapons producers, which offer a wide spectrum of military equipment, Chinese companies have a single specialty. For example, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China specializes in aircraft and avionics.

Before the SIPRI released its study, the Number 2 position had been occupied by Russia.