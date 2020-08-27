UrduPoint.com
Peace Talks With Taliban Can Begin Next Week - Abdullah Abdullah

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:33 PM

The peace talks between the Afghan authorities and the Taliban radical movement may begin next week, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The peace talks between the Afghan authorities and the Taliban radical movement may begin next week, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Thursday.

"Peace talks with the Taliban may begin next week," Abdullah said at a meeting at the Serena Hotel in Kabul.

Abdullah also said that the list of cabinet members, who will participate in the talks, had been finalized and would be announced next week.

