Peaceful Anti-Government Demonstrators Attacked by Violent Mob in Central Beirut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Dozens of unidentified people with sticks attacked peaceful demonstrators in central Beirut, breaking tents and other makeshift structures and injuring both protesters and journalists, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of men in civilian clothes tried to unblock the road in the central area on the Ring Bridge, assaulting or threatening to assault anti-government demonstrators while shouting slogans in support of Nabih Berri, the longtime speaker of parliament and leader of the Shiite movement, Amal.

In nearby Martyrs' Square, the police were unable to restrain a few dozen aggressive men who broke up tents and attacked peaceful demonstrators and journalists.

Additional riot police and army forces are currently gathering at the scene of the riots.

The Ring Bridge is a crucial intersection in Beirut that has been mostly blocked since the massive anti-government protests began.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government and political reforms. Blocking roads and highways during the rallies has been a common occurrence throughout the country.