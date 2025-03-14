Open Menu

Peaceful Czechs Grapple With Youth Violence

Published March 14, 2025

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) When a 13-year-old boy pointed a gun at his teacher in a Czech school in January, she kept cool and slowly cornered him to let his classmates escape.

Police said she did everything right, using recent security training put in place as alarm has grown about bullying, attacks and even murders committed by schoolchildren.

"Violence and youth mental problems are growing dramatically at Czech schools," the education ministry said in a document sent to schools earlier this year to help them cope with potential dangers.

While experts warn that little data on youth violence across Europe exists, it has started to make headlines regularly in the central European country that ranks 12th safest on the Global Peace Index.

The index takes into account conflicts and militarisation but also levels of perceived criminality and number of homicides.

Even "within Europe, we are a peaceful country", sociologist Martin Buchtik told AFP.

He cited "indifference to religion", ethnic homogeneity, a "functioning social system" and a general distaste for "radical solutions" as factors that generally keep Czechs cool.

