Peaceful Demonstration Against War in Ukraine Takes Place in Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A peaceful demonstration against war in Ukraine was organized in Rome on Thursday by the Community of Sant'Egidio lay Catholic association, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A few hundred people gathered around a stage on a square near the Santi Apostoli church. Teenagers from the community lined up to form the slogan "No More Wars," while another group of young people formed the slogan "No More War, Yes to Peace."

Members of the Italian government, Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, as well as executives of the Community of Sant'Egidio, have joined the demonstration. The event was also joined by Ukrainians, waving national flags, and migrant families with children.

By the end of the demonstration, participants lit torches and turned on flashlights on phones as a message of peace.

The president of the Community, Marco Impagliazzo, told Sputnik that the desire for peace and the willingness to offer mediation are "part of the Italian identity."

"I was very pleased about Prime Minister Mario Draghi's upcoming visit to Moscow. I think that Italy, due to its tradition of humanism, can play a significant role in conflict mediation.

I hope that Italy and Rome as the center of Christianity can even become a place for the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, why not?" Impagliazzo said.

Earlier in the day, Draghi said that he was planning to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political solution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine ” the Normandy group ” in February 2015. Russia and the self-proclaimed republics continue to accuse Ukraine of not fulfilling the agreements, while Ukrainian officials have denounced some of the agreements' premises as unfavorable to Kiev.

Moreover, Russia has been facing a wave of Western criticism in recent months over build-up of troops along Ukrainian borders in alleged preparation of invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, pointing out NATO's increased activities near its own borders.