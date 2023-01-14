Peaceful Negotiations Possible if They Erase Future Threats from Ukrainian Land- Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Russia is ready for peaceful negotiations on Ukraine if it helps ensure no threat will emanate from Ukrainian territory in the future, Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"The goal is to ensure that no threat will emanate from Ukrainian territory for Russia, and the discrimination of the Russian speaking population, and if this can be achieved through peaceful negotiations, we're ready to engage," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council session.

The Russian envoy said that if peaceful negotiations are not possible, Moscow will achieve its goals through military means,