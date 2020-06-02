Peaceful protests in US are 'more than legitimate': German FM

Peaceful demonstrations in the United States against the "shocking" death of George Floyd during an arrest by police are "more than legitimate", Germany's foreign minister said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 )

"The peaceful protests that we see in the US... are understandable and more than legitimate. I hope that these peaceful protests won't slide further into violence, but even more than that I hope that they will make a difference in the United States," Heiko Maas told reporters.