Peaceful Rally Taking Place Near Belarus Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) A peaceful protest is taking place on Saturday near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Women dressed in white came to the embassy building bringing flowers and balloons mostly of white and red colors. They lined up in a so-called chain of solidarity in front of the diplomatic mission and announced a minute of silence in memory of the protester who had been killed during the recent protests in Minsk and whose funeral is taking place on Saturday in the Belarusian capital.

A few minutes after the start of the action, several people appeared in the street with banners supporting the actions of the Belarusian security forces on "dispersing the Maidan.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours August 9, when the first election results showed President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of people, including security officers, were injured in clashes that erupted. Thousands were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.