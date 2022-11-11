MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine can be achieved through peaceful negotiations, but they are now unavailable due to Ukraine's position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Moscow can complete its special military operation once its goals are achieved, Peskov said earlier in the day.

"Or (Russia's special operation) can be completed by achieving the goals through peaceful negotiations, which is also possible. But peaceful negotiations, as we know, are now unavailable due to Ukraine's position," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.