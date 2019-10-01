Peaceful Use of Arctic Should Become Unconditional Priority - Security Council Chief

(@imziishan)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that the peaceful use of the Arctic should be an unconditional priority for all projects to develop the region

ISLAND OF VALAAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that the peaceful use of the Arctic should be an unconditional priority for all projects to develop the region.

"Modern conquerors of the Arctic should not only develop it economically they should hand it over to their descendants in its original state, instill in future generations love and respect for this land. Peaceful both scientific and economic use of the North and joint overcoming of threats to its security should be an absolute priority," Patrushev said at the 8th international high-level talks between members of the Arctic Council.

The Russian security council chief also noted that the member states of projects on Arctic development should resist attempts to create tensions around the region and prevent the creation of "artificial dividing lines.

" Patrushev added that the development of the Arctic region should go hand-in-hand with increasing its accessibility for tourists.

Moreover, according to Patrushev, countries interested in Arctic exploration should make joint efforts in developing the Northeast Passage, the shipping route along the Arctic coasts of Norway and Russia, which is needed for using the region's transport capacity.

The three-day meeting is taking place aboard a ship that is traveling from St. Petersburg to the island of Valaam in the center of the Ladoga Lake in Russia's northwest.

The Arctic Council brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States for talks on the northern region's sustainable development and environmental protections.