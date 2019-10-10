UrduPoint.com
Peacekeepers Deployment To Donbas May Help Ukraine Control Border With Russia - Zelenskyy

Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Ukraine should control its border with Russia, and peacekeepers deployment to Donbas is a possible option for achieving this goal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in late September that Minsk was ready to send peacekeepers to Donbas for monitoring a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"Should we control the border? We should 100 percent do it. How can we do it? Peacekeepers are an option," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

The Ukrainian leader said he "saw peacekeepers at Ukraine's border with Russia."

