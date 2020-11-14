UrduPoint.com
Peacekeepers In Karabakh Most Important Factor For Maintaining Peace - Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming the most important factor in maintaining peace, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

"The presence of Russian peacekeepers in the region is becoming one of the most important factors, a guarantee that the war will not start or grow," Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television of Armenia.

It is necessary to ensure the return of the residents of Karabakh to the territories controlled by the Karabakh authorities with the guarantees of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, he said.

"Movement through Lachin [from Armenia to Karabakh] will be guaranteed by Russian peacekeepers, there will be no problems with movement," Pashinyan said.

According to him, Karabakh's Armenians must return to their homes to restore Karabakh. He noted that the authorities would make efforts to restore buildings and infrastructure.

