- Home
- World
- News
- Peacekeepers in Transnistria Control Situation in Security Zone - Joint Control Commission
Peacekeepers In Transnistria Control Situation In Security Zone - Joint Control Commission
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 02:06 PM
Russian peacekeeping forces in Transnistria fully control the situation in the security zone, Oleg Belyakov, co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission for managing the peacekeeping operation, told Sputnik on Tuesday
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian peacekeeping forces in Transnistria fully control the situation in the security zone, Oleg Belyakov, co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission for managing the peacekeeping operation, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The situation in the security zone is calm. Peacekeeping forces are in full control of the situation there," he said.