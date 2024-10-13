Open Menu

Peacekeepers Say Israeli Tanks 'forcibly Entered' UN Lebanon Position

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position in Lebanon Sunday, after blocking their movement the previous day.

"At around 4:30 am (0130 GMT), while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF (Israeli military) Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area of southern Lebanon, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission said.

"They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism."

A little over two hours later, peacekeepers reported "the firing of several rounds 100 metres (yards) north, which emitted smoke".

"Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp," it said, adding they were receiving treatment.

On Saturday, Israeli soldiers "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage", the force said, referring to an area in south Lebanon.

UNIFIL asked for explanations from the Israeli army over what it said were violations against their force.

"We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations," UNIFIL said.

