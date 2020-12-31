UrduPoint.com
Peacekeeping Mission In Sudan's Darfur Ends, Stoking Fears

Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:50 PM

Nyala (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sudan's hybrid United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur is set to end its 13-year peacekeeping operations in the conflict marred region Thursday, even as recent violent clashes leave residents fearful.

"The joint United Nations-African Union mission in the Darfur region of Sudan (UNAMID) will officially end operations on Thursday, when the Government of Sudan will take over responsibility for the protection of civilians in the area," the mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

While the bitter conflict that began in 2003 and claimed 300,000 lives has largely subsided, tribal clashes last week left at least 15 people dead and dozens wounded.

