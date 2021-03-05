UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peak Body Proposes Separate Quarantine System For Int'l Students In Australia

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:04 PM

Peak body proposes separate quarantine system for int'l students in Australia

The Australian government has been urged to set-up a dedicated hotel quarantine system for international students

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Australian government has been urged to set-up a dedicated hotel quarantine system for international students.

The International Education Association of Australia (IEAA) on Friday said it would "pay whatever it takes" to restart the lucrative international education industry, which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of international students studying in Australia has fallen by more than 200,000 since the country's borders were closed in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously declared that more than 40,000 Australians who remain stranded overseas would be given priority to return the country.

Under the IEAA proposal students would not take quarantine places from Australians.

"There's no reason why we can't have charter flights bringing these students in, walking them across the tarmac into separate quarantine facilities that are not going to be competing with the hotel quarantine for Australian returnees," IEAA chief executive Phil Honeywood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"The industry is prepared to pay whatever it takes for additional Australian Defence Force and for police to ensure that it all happens properly, with only one point of entry and one point of exit." Data released by Universities Australia in February revealed that the higher education sector lost 1.8 billion Australian Dollars (1.39 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2020 and cut more than 17,000 jobs.

Honeywood said that the longer Australia remained closed to international students the further it would fall behind other countries in a competitive industry.

"Canada and the United Kingdom, our two biggest competitors, have kept their borders open for a whole year and are flying international students in for face-to-face teaching in the universities," he said.

Related Topics

Police Australia Education Canada Hotel United Kingdom February March 2020 All From Government Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

6 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

12 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.