Peak Of Coronavirus Second Wave In Tunisia Expected In December - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 AM

Peak of Coronavirus Second Wave in Tunisia Expected in December - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The peak of the second wave of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tunisia is expected at the end of December 2020; in the second quarter of 2021, the authorities expect to vaccinate about 20 percent of the population, the country's Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said.

"The peak of the second wave of coronavirus in Tunisia is expected at the end of December, on condition of full compliance with the preventive measures imposed by the government," the minister said as quoted by the TAP news agency.

According to Health Ministry forecasts, in case of a weakening of measures or their incomplete observance, the peak of infections will be in January 2021.

To date, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tunisia has surpassed 91,000, with nearly 3,000 deaths and over 66,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

