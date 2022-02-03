Peak of Fifth COVID-19 Wave in France Passed - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The peak of the fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France has passed, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"At the national level, we have passed the peak," Veran told BFMTV.

France reported 315,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. On January 25, a record was registered in the country: more than 500,000 cases per day.