Peak of Flooding in Central China Reaches World Largest Hydroelectric Power Plant- Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Central China's peak flooding on Thursday reached the world's largest hydroelectric power plant, the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in the province of Hubei, with the inflow of water into the plant's reservoir hitting a record high since its construction, the country's media reported.

According to the Xinhua news agency, 11 locks of the plant's dam were opened to discharge water at the rate of 49,200 cubic meters (1.7 million cubic feet) per second, which became a record for the reservoir.

Back in 2020, the plant successfully coped with nine floods on the Yangtze River.

Meanwhile, Jingji newspaper reported, citing China's authorities, that as of 04:00 GMT on Thursday, the inflow of water at the Three Gorges reservoir was about 75,000 cubic meters per second, with the water level reaching about 162 meters.

The newspaper added that specialists had managed to prepare for the current situation and emptied the reservoir in advance 80 percent of the reservoir's regulating capacity was reserved for the flooding period.