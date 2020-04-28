UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peak Of South Africa's COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected Until September - Economic Cluster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Peak of South Africa's COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expected Until September - Economic Cluster

The peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is not expected until September, the chair of the government's economic cluster and minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is not expected until September, the chair of the government's economic cluster and minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Tuesday.

The minister spoke at a press briefing, outlining the government's proposals to prop up the country's economy amid the ongoing health crisis and enact a phased reduction of lockdown measures.

"If government does not coordinate the response there is a risk of more job losses and the contracting of the economy to unprecedented levels .

.. These plans span over 6-8 months because we believe that the curve of the peak will probably arrive in September 2020," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 21 announced an economic and social relief package worth 500 billion rand ($26.8 billion) to support the country's population.

On Monday, health authorities in South Africa confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, up from 185 new positive tests on Sunday. In total, 4,793 cases of the disease have been reported since the start of the outbreak, with 90 deaths.

Related Topics

Job South Africa April September Sunday 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

9 minutes ago

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

25 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against ..

5 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,038 corona suspects to hospi ..

7 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang warns shopkeepers agains ..

9 seconds ago

Six mobile utility stores operating in Multan regi ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.