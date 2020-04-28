(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is not expected until September, the chair of the government's economic cluster and minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Tuesday.

The minister spoke at a press briefing, outlining the government's proposals to prop up the country's economy amid the ongoing health crisis and enact a phased reduction of lockdown measures.

"If government does not coordinate the response there is a risk of more job losses and the contracting of the economy to unprecedented levels .

.. These plans span over 6-8 months because we believe that the curve of the peak will probably arrive in September 2020," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 21 announced an economic and social relief package worth 500 billion rand ($26.8 billion) to support the country's population.

On Monday, health authorities in South Africa confirmed 247 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, up from 185 new positive tests on Sunday. In total, 4,793 cases of the disease have been reported since the start of the outbreak, with 90 deaths.