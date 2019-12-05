Pearl Harbor Military Base Identifies Active Shooter at Shipyard as US Sailor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A US sailor was the active shooter in the incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the eponymous US military base in Hawaii, which left one person dead and three injured, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said.

Earlier in the day, the JBPHH said its security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (00.30 GMT Thursday). The base was then closed. Local media reported one person killed and three injured, including two in critical condition.

"Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor," the base said on Twitter, confirming earlier reports about casualties.

The sailor reportedly shot and injured three civilian workers near the shipyard's Dry Dock 2 and then shot himself, it said, adding that the base has been reopened.

The Names of the victims will not be released until their relatives are notified, it added.