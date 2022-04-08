UrduPoint.com

Pecresse Refrains From Rallying For Other Candidates In 2nd Round Of Election

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Pecresse Refrains From Rallying for Other Candidates in 2nd Round of Election

Valerie Pecresse, the candidate from conservative The Republicans party in the French presidential election, on Friday refused to give voters any "instructions" on which other candidate to support in the second round, saying that she hopes to make it to the runoff herself

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Valerie Pecresse, the candidate from conservative The Republicans party in the French presidential election, on Friday refused to give voters any "instructions" on which other candidate to support in the second round, saying that she hopes to make it to the runoff herself.

The first round of the presidential election in France will be held on Sunday and the second round is scheduled for April 24. Besides Pecresse, 11 other candidates announced their bids, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, both designated as front runners.

"There will be no instructions, because I think the French do not want instructions. I will speak for whom I am voting, but no instructions. I hope to get into the second round, and I believe I will win," Pecresse told France Inter radio.

An opinion poll conducted by the French IFOP research group dated April 7 forecast Macron gaining 26.5% of the votes in the first round and Le Pen coming second with 24%, followed by far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon with 17.5% and Pecresse with 9% of the votes.

