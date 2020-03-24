Pedersen Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Syria for Promoting Coronavirus Fight

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called on Tuesday for a complete and immediate ceasefire in Syria for promoting the effort on fighting the coronavirus, stressing Syrians' vulnerability due to shortage of both equipment and professionals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called on Tuesday for a complete and immediate ceasefire in Syria for promoting the effort on fighting the coronavirus, stressing Syrians' vulnerability due to shortage of both equipment and professionals.

"Today, I am appealing specifically for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire throughout Syria to enable an all-out-effort to suppress COVID-19 in Syria. Syrians are acutely vulnerable to COVID-19. Healthcare facilities have been destroyed or are degraded. There is a shortage of key medical equipment and health professionals. Internally displaced persons and refugees, as well as detainees and abductees, are living in conditions that are especially dangerous," Pedersen said in a statement.

He added that renewed violence, which may erupt at any moment, would jeopardize the global coronavirus response.

Pedersen also called for enabling humanitarian access to all parts of Syria and asked international donors to support the humanitarian effort.

"Our common humanity demands that we act now so that the Syrian people are spared further fighting and that we combat this new threat to Syrians and to our world. Let's end the violence, work together to combat COVID-19 in Syria, and work to move ahead on a political way out of the crisis in Syria," Pedersen concluded, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with the Syrian government and the opposition.