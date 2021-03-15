Pedersen Calls for New Format for Syria With US, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Arab States, EU

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday called for the establishment of a new international format to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Syria with the participation of the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab League states, the European Union and the remaining permanent members of the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Monday called for the establishment of a new international format to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Syria with the participation of the United States Turkey , the Arab League states, the European Union and the remaining permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"We should also try to put in place a new international format as a forum for necessary discussions and cooperation," Pedersen said in a press conference. "We will have to involve one way or another the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab States and the European Union, and, I also earlier mentioned, all permanent members of the [UN Security] Council."