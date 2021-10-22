UrduPoint.com

Pedersen Calls Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting 'Big Disappointment'

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Friday called the latest meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting a "big disappointment," as the participants failed to reach an understanding of how to move forward

"I think it's fair to say that the discussion today was a big disappointment.

We did not manage to achieve what we had hoped to achieve," Pedersen said. "I think we lacked a proper understanding on how to move that process forward. So in the end it was the government delegation that decided not to present any new text, the opposition decided that it would respond to the two texts that was presented by the government and indeed by the civil society groups, and based on that we had the round but that round did not produce any understanding on commonalities."

