Pedersen Confirms Kurds Represented in Syrian Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has confirmed to Sputnik that the Kurds will be part of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"I think we have succeeded in bringing together a broad range of all different communities in Syria and different opinions in the Syrian society, so that we will have, you know, the credible and balanced Committee that has the necessary legitimacy to develop credible outcome of the discussions," Pedersen stressed.

The envoy stated that Kurds would be included to the newly created body.

"So, that is just to say that there are also Kurdish members in the Committee," the envoy pointed out.

When asked how many Kurds would take part in the Committee, Pedersen said that he would not "identify the members of the Committee according to their ethnic belonging."

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations. The committee, tasked with working on Syrian constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society, and will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.