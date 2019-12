(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that he would attend the upcoming round of Syria talks in the Astana format next week

"Yes, I am going to [Nur-Sultan]," Pedersen said.

The next Astana talks on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on December 10-11.