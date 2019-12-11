Pedersen Eyes Delaying New Session of Syria Constitution Body Until Agenda Agreed - Source

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen intends not to hold the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) until the Syrian sides agree on the agenda, a source in one of the delegations at the Astana-14 talks told Sputnik

The next meeting was initially scheduled for December 16, but was postponed.

Last week, Pedersen told Sputnik that he would decide on the date after his visit to Damascus that he planned to make later in December.

"There is an intention to hold the next meeting only when the sides agree on the agenda," the source said.

On November 25, the second round of SCC talks started in Geneva, but the small group within the committee failed to reconvene as scheduled amid a lacking consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.