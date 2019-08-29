Pedersen Hopeful UN to Announce Syria Constitutional Cmte. Before General Assembly Starts

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday that he is hopeful an agreement on Syria's Constitutional Committee will be announced before the beginning of this year's work of the UN General Assembly

"I am quite hopeful that the United Nations will be in a position to announce an agreement before the start of the General Assembly," Pedersen told the UN Security Council.