UrduPoint.com

Pedersen Hopes Syrian Constitution Committee To Meet In January Despite Tension Oven Venue

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Pedersen Hopes Syrian Constitution Committee to Meet in January Despite Tension Oven Venue

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United Nations hopes that the Syrian Constitutional Committee will reconvene in January, but it depends on whether an agreement will be reached regarding the venue amid Russia's objections to Geneva continuing to be the host, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"My hope is that it should be possible to convene in January but that depends on the will of Russia when it comes to the issue of venue," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting should take place in Geneva, he added.

In June, Russia suggested that a new venue should be chosen for meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, expressing concerns that Switzerland had lost its impartiality and neutral status.

Moscow proposed Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Algiers, and Nur-Sultan as options.

Pedersen's remarks to the Security Council come amid increased tensions in Syria. Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ” groups outlawed in Turkey ” in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes follow a deadly bombing in Istanbul.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Iraq Abu Dhabi Algiers Muscat Geneva Istanbul Switzerland January June November Agreement

Recent Stories

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Tai ..

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Penta ..

4 minutes ago
 McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Un ..

McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picki ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: ..

Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: Syed Fahd Husain

4 minutes ago
 UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mecha ..

UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mechanism to Exclude Russia - US Of ..

4 minutes ago
 China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentago ..

China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks A ..

French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.